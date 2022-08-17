BRT crane operator among nine arrested over deadly Uttara girder crash

On Monday, the 70-tonne girder of Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit project came crashing down on the car when it was being moved onto a trailer.

Photos and footage showed the crane tilted on one side. The authorities said the crane has the capacity to lift up to 80 tonnes and it had been used for moving these girders earlier.

The law enforcers launched a hunt for the operator, earlier identified as Al Amin Hossain Hridoy, as the authorities said his statement was essential to determine how and why the accident occurred.

A case was filed at Uttara West Police Station over the incident accusing the crane operator, contractor company China Gezhouba Group Corporation and unnamed people responsible for security.