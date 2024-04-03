16 hours after robbery at Sonali Bank, armed robbers attack two more banks in Bandarban

Sixteen hours after a Sonali Bank branch was robbed in Bandarban’s Ruma Upazila, armed robbers have attacked two more banks in Thanchi Upazila.
Two vehicles full of armed men swarmed into the neighbouring branches of the Bangladesh Krishi Bank and Sonali Bank in the Upazila around 12:30pm on Wednesday, said Krishi Bank branch Manager Hla Sui Thwai.
“In the blink of an eye, they entered and took everyone inside the bank hostage. They corralled everyone into a room and locked the door.”
The Krishi bank manager was unable to say whether they had looted money from the bank.
“We are not yet sure what they did inside the bank,” he said. “We’ll be able to say for sure once we look at everything.”
The bank manager said that the neighbouring branch of Sonali Bank had also been attacked. However, bdnews24.com was unable to get a statement from officials at the bank.
“We have received reports that a bank in Thanchi was attacked a short while ago,” said Bandarban Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Abdul Karim. “We believe the group from yesterday is responsible. There have been no developments regarding the investigation into yesterday’s incident.”
More than 100 men took part in the attack on the Sonali Bank branch in Ruma Upazila’s Sadar area around 9pm on Tuesday. At least 20 people, including officials and security personnel, were assaulted and the branch’s Manager Nezam Uddin was kidnapped.
Law enforcers believe members of the separatist hill tribal group Kuki-Chin National Front or KNF, better known as the Bawm Party, were involved in the attacks.