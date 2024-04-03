16 hours after robbery at Sonali Bank, armed robbers attack two more banks in Bandarban

Sixteen hours after a Sonali Bank branch was robbed in Bandarban’s Ruma Upazila, armed robbers have attacked two more banks in Thanchi Upazila.

Two vehicles full of armed men swarmed into the neighbouring branches of the Bangladesh Krishi Bank and Sonali Bank in the Upazila around 12:30pm on Wednesday, said Krishi Bank branch Manager Hla Sui Thwai.

“In the blink of an eye, they entered and took everyone inside the bank hostage. They corralled everyone into a room and locked the door.”

The Krishi bank manager was unable to say whether they had looted money from the bank.