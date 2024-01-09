Bangladesh polls were not credible, open or fair, says UK

Though a section of election observers have stated they are satisfied by the 12th national parliamentary election, the UK says the Jan 7 polls failed to meet the standards required of a democracy.

However, the country’s foreign office said in a statement on Monday that it shared a ‘deep and historic friendship’ with Bangladesh and would continue to support a process that would create conditions for sustainable political settlement and active civil society.

“Democratic elections depend on credible, open, and fair competition,” it said.