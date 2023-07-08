Bangladesh sees gradual rise in number of women joining government jobs

Bangladesh has been experiencing a gradual increase in the number of women joining government jobs, with nearly 29.3 percent of the public servants being women now, compared with over 24 percent a decade ago.

BCS Women Network, an organisation of female officers in the public sector, believes that a higher pass rate among female students than their male counterparts for more than a decade left a positive impact in the job sector.

The way women participate in every tier of education, at least one-third of the government jobs should be reserved for them, believes Rasheda K Choudhury, executive director at the Campaign For Popular Education – CAMPE.

Maleka Banu, general secretary of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, on the other hand, thinks that besides ensuring more women in the workforce, women's participation in decision making should be enhanced further.

More than 1.9 million approved posts are available in the government job sectors, according to the statistics of government employees published by the public administration ministry in 2022.

As many as 1.39 million employees are working in those posts, including 987,679 men and 409,139 women.

Data from a decade ago shows that 1.19 million people had government jobs in 2013. Of them, 288,804 were women.