Building fire in Dhaka’s Wari brought under control

The Fire Service and Civil Defence have tamed a blaze that broke out at a building in Old Dhaka’s Wari after nearly two hours of effort.

The fire at the six-storey building near the Wari Police Outpost was reported at 1:55 am on Tuesday, said Deputy Assistant Director Shahjahan Sikdar. The first unit of firefighters reached the scene within five minutes of being informed, he said.

A total of 10 units of firefighters eventually joined them, bringing the flames under control at 2: 40 am.