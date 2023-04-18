    বাংলা

    Building fire in Dhaka’s Wari brought under control

    The six-storey building housed shops on the ground and first floors while the four upper floors were residential homes 

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 April 2023, 05:12 AM
    Updated : 18 April 2023, 05:12 AM

    The Fire Service and Civil Defence have tamed a blaze that broke out at a building in Old Dhaka’s Wari after nearly two hours of effort.

    The fire at the six-storey building near the Wari Police Outpost was reported at 1:55 am on Tuesday, said Deputy Assistant Director Shahjahan Sikdar. The first unit of firefighters reached the scene within five minutes of being informed, he said.

    A total of 10 units of firefighters eventually joined them, bringing the flames under control at 2: 40 am.

    The authorities believed the fire started due to a glitch in the electric line but have yet to provide further details about casualties.

    Earlier on Monday morning, BGB Market in Uttara and the jewellery market at Baitul Mukarram caught fire. Panic spread across the neighbourhood when smoke was seen billowing out of Noor Mansion, a marketplace beside the Gausia Market on Monday evening.

    Dhaka New Super Market, just a little away from Noor Mansion, was gutted in a fire on Saturday, while a cotton warehouse in Agargaon was burnt on Sunday.

    As many as 20 warehouses at Nababpur burned in a fire on Thursday, while Bangabazar, one of the biggest clothing marketplaces in the country, burned to ash on Apr 4.

