Protesters block Dhaka-Ctg highway after eviction drive at Jungle Salimpur

Thousands of people blocked the Faujdarhat intersection of the highway near the Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Disease (BITID) around 1:15 pm on Tuesday, causing a massive gridlock.

The protesters initially poured onto the streets near the port city’s Asian University for Women at noon before moving to the Faujdarhat area.

They blocked two of the four lanes on the highway, halting the flow of Dhaka and Chattogram-bound traffic, according to the police.

“We are speaking to the protesters and trying to clear the highway,” said Ashraful Karim, additional superintendent of police (Sitakunda Circle).