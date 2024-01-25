Passenger carrying 4 kg of gold detained at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka

The Boeing 787-9 plane was bound for Dammam in Saudi Arabia
Customs intelligence agents have detained a passenger carrying about 4 kilograms of gold at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
The passenger, Hafiz Hasan, arrived in Dhaka on an Oman Air flight from Muscat around 3pm on Wednesday, said Pradeep Kumar Sarker, an assistant director of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate.
Acting on a tip-off, the agents found 32 gold bars wrapped in white tape in the back pocket of the seat in front of Hafiz.
Another 98 grams of gold ornaments were found after his body was searched at the airport.
The total weight of gold recovered from his possession is around 3.81 kg.
A case has been filed against Hafiz at the airport police station.