Circumcision gone wrong: Two physicians face disciplinary action in Noakhali

Authorities have taken punitive measures against two doctors after a child suffered excessive bleeding following a botched circumcision procedure in Noakhali's Companyganj Upazila.

In the wake of the incident, Dr Md Mohiuddin, director of the health directorate's Chattogram Division, visited the child at the Upazila Health Complex.

Noakhali District Civil Surgeon Dr Masum Iftekhar said the authorities took swift action based on the preliminary findings of an investigation into the incident.

Deputy Assistant Community Medical Officer Vijay Kumar Dey, who was on duty during the incident, has been transferred to St Martin's Island Health Centre. Meanwhile, trainee Deputy Assistant Community Medical Officer Saurabh Bhowmik is now barred from entering the Upazila Health Complex.