Circumcision gone wrong: Two physicians face disciplinary action in Noakhali

Authorities have taken punitive measures against two doctors after a child suffered excessive bleeding following a botched circumcision procedure in Noakhali's Companyganj Upazila.
In the wake of the incident, Dr Md Mohiuddin, director of the health directorate's Chattogram Division, visited the child at the Upazila Health Complex.
Noakhali District Civil Surgeon Dr Masum Iftekhar said the authorities took swift action based on the preliminary findings of an investigation into the incident.
Deputy Assistant Community Medical Officer Vijay Kumar Dey, who was on duty during the incident, has been transferred to St Martin's Island Health Centre. Meanwhile, trainee Deputy Assistant Community Medical Officer Saurabh Bhowmik is now barred from entering the Upazila Health Complex.
Iftekhar said the initial probe revealed Bhowmik's direct involvement and Vijay Kumar Dey's negligence in the mishap.
A two-member probe committee has been formed to further investigate the mishandled circumcision procedure at the Upazila Health Complex. The committee is tasked with delivering a report within three days.
The district's civil surgeon also assured that any other individual found complicit will face disciplinary actions.
The incident involved 7-year-old Al Nahian Tajbeeb, a first grader at Child Care School in Basurhat municipality.
His father Alamgir Hossain Badal said that they visited the Upazila Health Complex for the procedure around 11 am on Wednesday.
Under the pretence of seeking a doctor for the circumcision, they were approached by three individuals, including the night watchman of the health complex, who then proceeded to perform the circumcision themselves.
Despite assurances of their experience, the procedure went wrong, leading to excessive bleeding.
Upon hearing his son's screams and discovering the mishap, Badal rushed into the surgery room only to find that the three men had fled the scene.
He has called for exemplary punishment for those responsible.
Mohammad Salim, Companyganj Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer, said that the child is now in stable condition. Although the bleeding was slightly more than typical, it nevertheless caused panic among the family members, he added.
Efforts to initiate departmental actions against the individuals involved are underway.