Recommendation to extend Eid holidays by a day

The cabinet committee on law and order has recommended an extension of the Eid public holidays by another day in order to ease the travel of holidaymakers.

The committee recommended that Apr 9 be declared a holiday for this purpose after a meeting on Sunday morning.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq, the convener of the committee, said after the meeting, “A recommendation will be sent to the government tomorrow to see if it can be extended by another day. The recommendation to declare Apr 9 a holiday will be sent to the cabinet. This will allow people to travel without hassle.”