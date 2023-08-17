Dhaka hopes to host 9th security dialogue with Washington

The ninth US-Bangladesh security dialogue is expected to be held in Dhaka after the last one in Washington in 2022, the foreign ministry has said.

Ministry spokesperson Seheli Sabrin said the next dialogue is part of a routine process to improve bilateral ties.

She did not reveal the date for the dialogue, but officials said they expect the dialogue to take place by the end of September.

Describing the “dynamic” ties with the US, Seheli said America is the single-largest market for Bangladeshi goods and has the highest amount of investment in the South Asian country.