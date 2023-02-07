Government to open two more passport offices in Dhaka

The government is set to open two more passport office branches in the capital to reduce the pressure on the Dhaka Divisional Passport Office.
One of the offices will be at Basila in Mohammadpur and the other in Banasree.
The Basila office may open next week, said Toufiqul Islam Khan, a director at the Department of Immigration and Passports.
Speaking to bdnews24.com on Monday, he said it may take some more time to open the office in Banasree as they were yet to choose a building to rent.
The Basila office will be known as the Passport Office Dhaka West and cover Savar, Dhamrai of Dhaka district and Mohammadpur, Adabar, Darus Salam, Shahali, Hazaribagh and New Market in the city.
The Dhaka East office in Banasree will be designated for the people of Demra, Jatrabari, Mugda, Sabuj Bagh, Shahjahanpur, Khilgaon, Rampura, Ramna, Motijheel, Paltan, Badda, Bhatara, Tejgaon, Tejgaon Industrial Area and Hatirjheel
Dhaka’s regional passport offices are situated in Agargaon, Keraniganj and Uttara at present.