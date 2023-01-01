Economic gloom, political risk may lead to a rocky 2023. Bangladesh is still bullish

Whether the year is new or old, it is all the same for Momin Miah, a day labourer. All his thinking is centred on one thing: “Some days I don’t get work and have to sleep on an empty stomach. For the dawn of a new year, I want work so I can eat my fill.”

Though Momin’s musings are not of global significance, his concerns get to the heart of the anxiety currently affecting the political and economic situations of Bangladesh and the rest of the world.

Numerous questions present themselves – will Bangladesh’s political situation be stable in 2023? Will the Russia-Ukraine war end? Will the world economy recover? Will inflation fall to a tolerable level? Will the coronavirus finally recede for good?

The number of COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh has decreased significantly in recent weeks, but there are concerns that wider outbreaks in China and other countries could lead to a resurgence of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the war in Europe cast a shadow on the Bangladesh economy.

The opening of the Padma Bridge and Dhaka Metro Rail, which were to cap the last decade of development work and open new doors, have not been able to overcome the barriers of uncertainty brought on by the war.

No one can say for certain when the economy will stabilise unless the war ends, says Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of the Policy Research Institute, a think-tank.

There are also worries about unrest in the political arena that stems from the general election in 2023, the heat from which has been felt nationwide in recent weeks. Dr Sabbir Ahmed, a professor of political science at Dhaka University, believes political instability could harm Bangladesh’s reputation on the world stage.

As Bangladeshis enter 2023, these issues will be weighing on their minds.

THE END OF THE PANDEMIC?

Three years ago, the coronavirus pandemic threw the modern world into an unprecedented crisis. Bangladesh was not spared, and tallies of cases and deaths continued to rise as the gloom of mourning settled on the country.

In 2022, there has been a significant improvement on the COVID front. Bangladesh feels as if it is finally emerging from the pandemic. However, spikes in cases have been recorded in China, the US and Europe at the tail-end of the year.

The broad vaccination of the Bangladeshi populace is likely to prevent any quick deterioration.

“We’ve been able to properly manage the COVID situation,” said Dr Mushtuq Husain, former chief scientific officer at the government's disease research institute. “Given our resources and manpower, it was well handled.”

Since the start of the pandemic, more than two million people in Bangladesh have tested positive for the coronavirus. The death toll is approaching 30,000.

At the height of the pandemic in Bangladesh, the daily positivity rates for tests crossed 30 percent. Over 16,000 new coronavirus patients were identified in a day, and the daily death toll climbed above 250.

But now the positivity rate is hovering around 1 percent. Deaths from the disease are at zero or in the low single digits.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque cited an international survey and said that Bangladesh had been identified as a ‘role model’ for the way it had handled the pandemic. So far, vaccines worth Tk 400 billion have been distributed in the country for free, which not many others could boast of, he said.

Dr Mushtuq, however, still urges caution.

“If COVID starts to spread in the future, it could take on a terrible form. We must take preparations with that in mind.”