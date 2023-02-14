UN congratulates Shahabuddin on presidential election

“We hope the UN will extend its partnership with Bangladesh under his leadership to achieve Bangladesh’s commitments towards implementing the Sustainable Development Goals and the UN charter,” it read.

The Awami League picked Shahabuddin, a former district judge and commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission, as its candidate for the presidential election. The Election Commission declared him as the next president on Monday.

Shahabuddin will take over after President Abdul Hamid’s second tenure expires in April.