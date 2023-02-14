    বাংলা

    UN congratulates Shahabuddin on presidential election

    It wishes Shahabuddin success in the role and hopes Bangladesh forges ahead in SDG commitments with him as head of state

    Published : 14 Feb 2023, 12:13 PM
    Updated : 14 Feb 2023, 12:13 PM

    The United Nations has congratulated Mohammed Shahabuddin on his election as the 22nd president of Bangladesh.

    In a statement on Tuesday, the UN in Bangladesh wished the president-elect success in assuming his new responsibilities while congratulating the people of Bangladesh for having Shahabuddin as the new president.

    “We hope the UN will extend its partnership with Bangladesh under his leadership to achieve Bangladesh’s commitments towards implementing the Sustainable Development Goals and the UN charter,” it read.

    The Awami League picked Shahabuddin, a former district judge and commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission, as its candidate for the presidential election. The Election Commission declared him as the next president on Monday.

    Shahabuddin will take over after President Abdul Hamid’s second tenure expires in April.

