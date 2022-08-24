RAB arrests two more associates of PK Halder, a loan scam suspect wanted by Bangladesh

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested two women over their ties to scam-tainted businessman Proshanta Kumar Halder, who is currently in the custody of Indian authorities after fleeing Bangladesh in the face of money laundering and illegal wealth acquisition charges.

In a brief statement on Wednesday, the RAB said they were apprehended while trying to flee the country.

Further details will be disclosed at a news briefing later on Wednesday, according to officials.

Last year, the authorities arrested Abantika Baral, another 'close aide' to PK Halder, in the capital's Dhanmondi. So far, law enforcers have arrested dozens of Halder's associates in connection with a case against him.