RAB arrests two more associates of PK Halder, a loan scam suspect wanted by Bangladesh

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested two women over their ties to scam-tainted businessman Proshanta Kumar Halder, who is currently in the custody of Indian authorities after fleeing Bangladesh in the face of money laundering and illegal wealth acquisition charges.
In a brief statement on Wednesday, the RAB said they were apprehended while trying to flee the country.
Further details will be disclosed at a news briefing later on Wednesday, according to officials.
Last year, the authorities arrested Abantika Baral, another 'close aide' to PK Halder, in the capital's Dhanmondi. So far, law enforcers have arrested dozens of Halder's associates in connection with a case against him.
Halder is a former managing director of the International Leasing and Financial Services Limited or ILFSL and NRB Global Bank. He is accused of embezzling tens of billions of taka after taking control of four financial institutions, in which he placed his close associates in positions of power after purchasing large shares.
These institutions lent billions to fake companies opened by Halder and his associates, according to the charges brought by the ACC, which traced at least 20 such firms.
The four financial institutions under Halder’s control were Peoples Leasing and Financial Services or PLFSL, International Leasing and Financial Services o ILFSL, FAS Finance and Investment Limited, and Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company. Top officials of these institutions are among those prosecuted by the ACC.
The entities that Halder controlled have been struggling to survive for several years, hit heavily by default loans, a lack of capital and a failure to repay investors.
In the wake of complaints filed by ILFSL customers, the ACC initiated a case against Halder, who fled the country last year, for reportedly amassing Tk 2.75 billion worth of illegal assets.
Despite rumours that Halder had fled to Canada, he was arrested in India's West Bengal in May.
The Enforcement Directorate of India said it raided properties bought by Halder and his associates under fake Indian identities. He was later questioned by the ED before being sent to jail.