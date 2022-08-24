    বাংলা

    RAB arrests two more associates of PK Halder, a loan scam suspect wanted by Bangladesh

    The two women were trying to flee the country when they were apprehended, according to the authorities

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 24 August 2022, 06:49 AM
    Updated : 24 August 2022, 06:49 AM

    The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested two women over their ties to scam-tainted businessman Proshanta Kumar Halder, who is currently in the custody of Indian authorities after fleeing Bangladesh in the face of money laundering and illegal wealth acquisition charges.

    In a brief statement on Wednesday, the RAB said they were apprehended while trying to flee the country.

    Further details will be disclosed at a news briefing later on Wednesday, according to officials.

    Last year, the authorities arrested Abantika Baral, another 'close aide' to PK Halder, in the capital's Dhanmondi. So far, law enforcers have arrested dozens of Halder's associates in connection with a case against him.

    Halder is a former managing director of the International Leasing and Financial Services Limited or ILFSL and NRB Global Bank. He is accused of embezzling tens of billions of taka after taking control of four financial institutions, in which he placed his close associates in positions of power after purchasing large shares.

    These institutions lent billions to fake companies opened by Halder and his associates, according to the charges brought by the ACC, which traced at least 20 such firms.

    The four financial institutions under Halder’s control were Peoples Leasing and Financial Services or PLFSL, International Leasing and Financial Services o ILFSL, FAS Finance and Investment Limited, and Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company. Top officials of these institutions are among those prosecuted by the ACC.

    The entities that Halder controlled have been struggling to survive for several years, hit heavily by default loans, a lack of capital and a failure to repay investors.

    In the wake of complaints filed by ILFSL customers, the ACC initiated a case against Halder, who fled the country last year, for reportedly amassing Tk 2.75 billion worth of illegal assets.

    Despite rumours that Halder had fled to Canada, he was arrested in India's West Bengal in May.

    The Enforcement Directorate of India said it raided properties bought by Halder and his associates under fake Indian identities. He was later questioned by the ED before being sent to jail.

    RELATED STORIES
    Morning rush with few buses as new energy-saving work schedule kicks in
    Dhaka abuzz with morning traffic under new working hours
    Commuters joined the rush of school-goers as the office time is brought forward by an hour as part of the push to conserve power
    Schoolgirl jumps to her death from 10-storey building in Dhaka: police
    Girl jumps to her death in Dhaka: police
    Witnesses say bystanders begged the ninth grader not to jump
    New DAP approved for RAJUK zones to keep Dhaka habitable
    Govt approves fresh DAP
    The new plan will be applied to areas under Dhaka metroplis’s development agency from Tuesday
    Police teargas anti-eviction protesters to free up Dhaka-Chattogram Highway
    Protesters teargassed to clear Ctg highway
    Locals occupy the busiest highway for over four hours to protest against an eviction drive in Jungle Salimpur

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher