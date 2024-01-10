President asks Sheikh Hasina to form a new government

President Mohammed Shahabuddin has given his consent to the formation of a new cabinet under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, the leader of the majority party in the 12th parliament.

The Cabinet Division issued a notification to the effect on Wednesday evening.

"The President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh has given the decision to appoint Sheikh Hasina as the Prime Minister in accordance with Clause (3) of Article 56 of the Constitution of the People's Republic of Bangladesh and has consented to the formation of a new cabinet under her leadership," the notice said.

“The existing Cabinet shall be deemed to have been dissolved with the formation of a new Cabinet.”

Hasina, who is set to begin a record-extending fourth consecutive term in power, went to the president’s official residence Bangabhaban on Wednesday evening to meet the president.

President Shahabuddin will formally invite her to form the government there.

The Cabinet Division has already stated that the new members of cabinet will be sworn in at the Bangabhaban on Thursday evening.

