    Cold wave loosens grip as temperatures creep up across Bangladesh

    The weather is likely to start improving from Friday, with relatively pleasant conditions expected over the weekend

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 Jan 2024, 07:24 AM
    Updated : 25 Jan 2024, 07:24 AM

    A cold snap enveloping parts of Bangladesh is now easing as temperatures have slightly increased, offering a much needed respite from the winter chill.

    On Wednesday, a mild cold wave was sweeping over the Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions, along with Kishoreganj and Chuadanga districts. By Thursday, it had subsided, impacting only Rangpur and Naogaon district.

    “Similar to yesterday, parts of the country may experience light drizzles on Thursday. The weather is likely to start improving from Friday, with relatively pleasant conditions expected over the next couple of days,” said meteorologist Afroza Sultana.

    According to the Met Office, most weather observatories recorded a minor rise in temperatures across the country.

    In the Rajshahi division, only Badalgachi in Naogaon experienced temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius, with the lowest temperature there being 9 degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours.

    The country's lowest temperature during that period was 8.3 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur, while Teknaf reported the highest temperature at 25.7 degrees Celsius.

    In Dhaka, the lowest recorded temperature was 14.2 degrees Celsius.

    The forecast suggests that night temperatures might dip slightly in the next 24 hours, but daytime temperatures are expected to remain unchanged.

    Moderate to dense fog is likely to cover the country from midnight to morning, persisting until noon in some areas. The fog may disrupt air traffic, inland waterways, and road connectivity.

