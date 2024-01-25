Cold wave loosens grip as temperatures creep up across Bangladesh

A cold snap enveloping parts of Bangladesh is now easing as temperatures have slightly increased, offering a much needed respite from the winter chill.

On Wednesday, a mild cold wave was sweeping over the Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions, along with Kishoreganj and Chuadanga districts. By Thursday, it had subsided, impacting only Rangpur and Naogaon district.

“Similar to yesterday, parts of the country may experience light drizzles on Thursday. The weather is likely to start improving from Friday, with relatively pleasant conditions expected over the next couple of days,” said meteorologist Afroza Sultana.

According to the Met Office, most weather observatories recorded a minor rise in temperatures across the country.