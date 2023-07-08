Government site leaks personal information of ‘millions’ of Bangladeshis: report

A Bangladesh government website has leaked the personal data of ‘millions’ of citizens, according to US website TechCrunch.

The leak was discovered by a cybersecurity researcher through a regular Google search, the report says.

Viktor Markopoulos, a researcher for Bitcrack Cyber Security, told TechCrunch he accidentally discovered the leak on Jun 27 and informed the Bangladesh government of the situation through the e-Government Computer Incident Response Team (CERT).

“We are looking into it,” said CERT Project Director Saiful Alam Khan when asked about the incident on Saturday. “We may make a statement to the media later this afternoon.”

The full names, telephone numbers, email addresses, and national ID numbers of Bangladeshi citizens were included in the leak, the TechCrunch report from Thursday said.

Markopoulos told the outlet that finding the data ‘was too easy’.