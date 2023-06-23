Militant group Jamatul Ansar’s founder Shamin Mahfuz arrested in Dhaka

Shamin, 47, from Gaibandha’s Saghata, was among the top 20 on the merit lists of the humanities stream in the SSC and HSC exams.

After acing the SSC and HSC exams from Rangpur Cadet College, he studied sociology at Dhaka University, where he became close to Nathan Bawm, a fine arts student who later formed the Kuki-Chin National Front or the Bawm Party, a tribal separatist group in the hill tracts.

The RAB and police said the Bawm Party sheltered Jamatul Ansar in the hill tracts for training. In the face of a joint operation, the members of Jamatul Ansar left the hill tracts in small groups.

They used to call Shamin “sir” because he taught in a college in Dhaka and then in Bangladesh Open University, according to the RAB.

Shamin did research on small ethnic groups of the hill tracts as part of his PhD at Jahangirnagar University. He bought a piece of land in Bandarban’s Naikhongchhari to farm lemons during the research.

He was arrested in 2011 in connection with a case lodged at Thanchi Police Station for his alleged involvement in extremism. He was freed on bail in 2013 before being arrested again in 2017. He went into hiding after securing bail from the High Court in 2017.