‘Blatant disregard’: Uttara collapse site did not have safety net, crane operator was not licenced

An official at the Bridges Authority, who had requested anonymity, said the construction companies have been indifferent to safety measures despite being asked to maintain them many times.

“A letter was sent to the contractor to strengthen safety as there have been several accidents earlier. But nothing worked. And the driver who was operating the crane didn't even have a proper licence. He was operating a huge crane with a licence to drive a light vehicle,” he said.

Director of Dhaka Bus Rapid Transit Company Limited AKM Manir Hossain Pathan, however, blamed drivers of private vehicles for their lack of safety awareness.

During a conversation on Monday evening, he told bdnews24.com that protocol dictates that only a single lane, farther from the operation site, should remain open for traffic while a crane is in operation. However, during peak hours, motorists sometimes find ways to move through the blocked parts.

Pathan, also the chief engineer of the Department of Road Transport and Highways, conceded that the construction companies pay little attention when they are reminded about maintaining safety protocol.

“On multiple occasions, I warned them [construction companies] about the lack of safety measures. At a recent review meeting at the ministry [Bangladesh Ministry of Transport and Bridges], where ADB [Asian Development Bank] representatives were also present. I even signed on to conduct a safety audit,” he said.

Prof Md Hadiuzzaman, director at BUET’s Accident Research Institute, said lack of accountability and responsibility is the main reason for such incidents.

“This is not new. Accidents [on the BRT projects sites] have been taking place since 2019. Even then, the authorities could not hold the construction companies responsible for the incidents or made them accountable,” he said.

“Authorities must invest in traffic management and in putting place risk-avoidance protocols in such large projects, but I doubt whether any such minimum standards were followed in the BRT project.”