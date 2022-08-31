Jhumon Das, out on bail in a digital security case, is arrested over 'provocative' Facebook post

Two and a half years after a brush with the law over a Facebook post, Sunamganj-native Jhumon Das has once again been booked by the police in a case under the Digital Security Act.
Jhumon was taken from his home in Shalla's Noagaon village to the police station for questioning on Tuesday. Police later registered a case and placed him under arrest.
According to Sunamganj's Additional Superintendent of Police Suman Mia, Jhumon made a 'provocative' post on Facebook on Aug 28, for which he now faces charges under the digital security law.
Jhumon had previously drawn the ire of Hifazat-e Islam after accusing the radical group's then joint secretary general Mamunul Haque of 'communalism' on social media on Mar 15, 2020.
On Mar 17, a group of people, chanting slogans in favour of Hifazat leaders Mamunul and Junaid Babu Nagari, attacked about 90 homes of Hindu residents over Jhumon's ‘offensive post’.
Later, a case was filed at the Shalla Police Station against Jhumon under the Digital Security Act. He was arrested and languished in jail for six months before securing a one-year bail from the High Court in September 2021.
Police and locals also started a case against 1,500 Hifazat supporters over the attack on Hindu homes.
Jhumon is currently on bail in the previous digital security case, said Aminul Islam, chief of Shalla Police Station. Security has been beefed up in Jhumon's village, with police personnel from Dirai and Shalla patrolling the area.
“We've been under threat since Mar 15, 2020," said Jhumon's wife Sweety Rani Das, "I can't leave the house. They attacked and looted our village and vandalised our temples and idols. We have been living in fear since then."
Referring to the digital law cases against Jhumon as "ill-motivated", Sweety added, “The villagers are repeatedly being threatened to settle the case against the communal group. Under these circumstances, our family is being harassed again with the filing of another case against my husband.”