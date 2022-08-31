Jhumon Das, out on bail in a digital security case, is arrested over 'provocative' Facebook post

Two and a half years after a brush with the law over a Facebook post, Sunamganj-native Jhumon Das has once again been booked by the police in a case under the Digital Security Act.

Jhumon was taken from his home in Shalla's Noagaon village to the police station for questioning on Tuesday. Police later registered a case and placed him under arrest.

According to Sunamganj's Additional Superintendent of Police Suman Mia, Jhumon made a 'provocative' post on Facebook on Aug 28, for which he now faces charges under the digital security law.