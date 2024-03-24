Bangladesh minister provides no updates on promise to deliver Razakar list by March 2024

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq said a year ago that a list of wartime collaborators of Pakistan would be available by March 2024.

Now he says no such list has been prepared and that he has no idea how far the work has progressed.

Journalists asked about it after the publication of a fourth list of martyred intellectuals on Sunday ahead of Genocide Day and Independence Day.

A cabinet committee had been formed to work out the list with Shajahan Khan, the then chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on the ministry, as its convenor, Mozammel said.