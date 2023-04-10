City corporation probe finds no evidence of sabotage in Bangabazar fire

No evidence of sabotage or an electrical short-circuit, which were once thought to be potential causes of the devastating fire in the Bangabazar market, has been discovered by an investigating team mandated by Dhaka South City Corporation.
Citing the investigators, City corporation spokesman Abu Naser revealed the information while speaking to http://bdnews24.com on Monday.
He said the eight-strong committee could not submit the report by the deadline on Monday because a full list of affected traders was not ready yet. The traders submitted some names after office hours.
A committee member, requesting anonymity, said they suspect a carelessly thrown cigarette butt or a mosquito coil triggered the fire that destroyed thousands of shops on Apr 4.
Farid Uddin Ahmed Ratan, a city corporation councillor and member of the committee, said the investigation was in the final stage and they would be able to submit the report on Tuesday.
The four units of the city corporation-owned market – Bangabazar Complex, Gulistan Unit, Mohanagar Unit and Adarsha Unit – were completely burned down in the blaze.
The first team of firefighters reached the site minutes after the fire had originated with the Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters located next to the market.
They failed to bring the fire under control as the blaze ripped through the labyrinth of clothing shops made of wood and tin sheets.
Nearly 50 units of the fire service, the army and the air force doused the fire after six hours, but it spread to nearby markets.
Small flames were seen even two days after the incident. The city corporation estimates around 5,000 shops were destroyed or partially damaged.
The city corporation committee is mainly tasked with assessing the damage and listing the affected traders.
It has the names of around 4,200 traders who lost their shops in the fire.
Traders said the shop owners of Annexco Tower next to Bangabazar were not keen on giving their names since they had their stores insured.
A fire service committee, which was formed to find out the origin of the fire, is still working.