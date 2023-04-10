City corporation probe finds no evidence of sabotage in Bangabazar fire

No evidence of sabotage or an electrical short-circuit, which were once thought to be potential causes of the devastating fire in the Bangabazar market, has been discovered by an investigating team mandated by Dhaka South City Corporation.

Citing the investigators, City corporation spokesman Abu Naser revealed the information while speaking to http://bdnews24.com on Monday.

He said the eight-strong committee could not submit the report by the deadline on Monday because a full list of affected traders was not ready yet. The traders submitted some names after office hours.

A committee member, requesting anonymity, said they suspect a carelessly thrown cigarette butt or a mosquito coil triggered the fire that destroyed thousands of shops on Apr 4.