Bangladesh detains Malawian woman with record 8.5 kg cocaine haul

The Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) has apprehended a Malawian woman with around 8.5 kilograms of cocaine, the largest seizure of solid cocaine by Bangladeshi authorities.

Authroties detained 35-year-old Nomthandazo Towera Soko with the drugs, valued at around Tk 1 billion, at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday.

Soko was planning to check into a residential hotel in Dhaka but was arrested before she could leave the airport, according to Tanveer Mumtaz, director of operations and intelligence at the DNC.

The DNC had initiated an operation two days ago based on a tip-off about a cocaine shipment arriving in Bangladesh.