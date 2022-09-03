    বাংলা

    200 tonnes of TCB onions rot on 'delay' in release at Chattogram Port

    The organisation will incur no financial loss for these onions, says the port city office chief of the organisation

    Chattogram Bureaubdnews24.com
    Published : 2 Sept 2022, 08:17 PM
    Updated : 2 Sept 2022, 08:17 PM

    About 200 tonnes of onions brought for the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh, TCB, have been wasted due to a 'delay' in their release at Chattogram port.

    Residents of the area complained that the stench of these rotten onions dumped on the bank of the pond at the TCB office adjacent to Chattogram EPZ is spreading in the locality, said Ziaul Haque Shumon, councillor of South Halishahar ward.

    “We hope that the TCB will promptly remove these rotten onions.”

    The TCB's Chattogram regional office chief Jamal Uddin Ahmed said they had an agreement with a Turkish company to import 5,000 tonnes of onions. Of these, 2,800 tonnes of onions have been released from the port so far.

    “About 200 tonnes of onions have rotten from these released onions. The TCB has distributed the rest of the onions to dealers for sale.”

    The suppliers delayed releasing the onions as they were late to provide shipping documents, Jamal said.

    "According to the agreement with them (suppliers), they will get the amount of money in correspondence to the quantity of good onions we receive in the warehouse," he said, claiming that the TCB will not suffer financial loss for the rotten onions.

    “The importer's representative was present after the release of the onions. They picked up the rotten onions and threw them away, we just gave them space.”

    The rotten onions will be buried in the ground, Jamal said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Key Chattogram road projects stall on CDA-railways tussle over height of overpasses
    Height of overpasses at the heart of CDA-railways tussle
    Heavy vehicles using these roads either opt for an old two-lane overpass or alternative routes, which has been creating bottlenecks and gridlocks in the city and on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway
    Keraniganj stove fire deaths rise to three as two more victims die
    2 more deaths in Keraniganj fire
    Six members of a family were burnt in the incident at Mandail Jelepara in Zinzira
    An A-Z guide to Dhaka's long-awaited metro rail service
    A traveller's guide to Dhaka's metro rail service
    Trains are set to begin operations along the metro rail line from Uttara to Agargaon in December. Here's what lies in store
    Wife accuses Bangladesh cricketer Al-Amin Hossain of torture for dowry
    Wife accuses cricketer Al-Amin of torture
    In a case filed with the court, she says the cricketer assaulted her and drove her out of home with their children for dowry

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher