200 tonnes of TCB onions rot on 'delay' in release at Chattogram Port

About 200 tonnes of onions brought for the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh, TCB, have been wasted due to a 'delay' in their release at Chattogram port.

Residents of the area complained that the stench of these rotten onions dumped on the bank of the pond at the TCB office adjacent to Chattogram EPZ is spreading in the locality, said Ziaul Haque Shumon, councillor of South Halishahar ward.

“We hope that the TCB will promptly remove these rotten onions.”