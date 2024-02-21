All roads lead to Shaheed Minar: Bangladesh paying homage to heroes of 1952 Language Movement

Bangladeshis are remembering the Language Movement heroes who sacrificed their lives in demanding Bangla as a state language of Pakistan in 1952 before independence.

People began flocking to the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka and other memorials up and down the country on Tuesday night to pay homage to the martyrs.

Barefooted, they carried flowers in their hands and the immortal line -- “‘Amar Bhaier Rokte Rangano Ekushey February, Ami Ki Bhulite Pari’ (Can I forget the twenty-first of February/ incarnadined by the blood of my brother?) on their lips.

The observance of the day, Shaheed Dibosh or Martyrs’ Day, kicked off at 12:01am on Wednesday formally with President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina placing wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar.