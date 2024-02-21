All roads lead to Shaheed Minar: Bangladesh paying homage to heroes of 1952 Language Movement

Bangladeshis are remembering the Language Movement heroes who sacrificed their lives in demanding Bangla as a state language of Pakistan in 1952 before independence.
People began flocking to the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka and other memorials up and down the country on Tuesday night to pay homage to the martyrs.
Barefooted, they carried flowers in their hands and the immortal line -- “‘Amar Bhaier Rokte Rangano Ekushey February, Ami Ki Bhulite Pari’ (Can I forget the twenty-first of February/ incarnadined by the blood of my brother?) on their lips.
The observance of the day, Shaheed Dibosh or Martyrs’ Day, kicked off at 12:01am on Wednesday formally with President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina placing wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar.
Salam, Rafique, Shafique, Jabbar and Barkat embraced martyrdom in police firing as they took to the street to intensify the campaign to establish Bangla as a state language of the then Pakistan, sowing the seeds of subsequent movements for independence.
Eventually, Bangladesh snatched independence from Pakistan in 1971.
Feb 21, therefore, is not only a day of sacrificing lives for the right to speak one’s own language, but also a memorabilia of Bengali nationhood, individuality and cultural identity.
The UNESCO in 1999 declared Feb 21 as International Mother Language Day.
The day is a national holiday. The national flag flies at half-mast in honour of the martyrs on this day.
After the president, prime minister, political parties and dignitaries, people were allowed to place flowers at the Shaheed Minar.
Social and cultural organisations and educational institutions will organise programmes, including meetings, seminars, symposiums, and cultural competitions following the health protocols.
Bangladesh’s Permanent Mission to the UN and other missions abroad, too, will organise programmes to observe the International Mother Language Day with due solemnity and fervour.