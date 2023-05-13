    বাংলা

    Five people, including a boy, burnt in Ashulia fabric scrap warehouse fire

    All the victims suffered severe damage to their trachea

    Dhaka Medical College Hospital Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 May 2023, 01:44 PM
    Updated : 13 May 2023, 01:44 PM

    At least five people, including a six-year-old boy, have sustained severe burn injuries in a fire at a warehouse of fabric scrap in Dhaka’s Ashulia.

    The boy, Md Shohagh, told bdnews24.com that the fire originated from a kitchen and spread to the warehouse in the Choytala area around 10:30 am on Saturday.

    The other victims are Shohagh’s father Shariful Islam, 25, a rickshawpuller, Md Billal Hossain, 36, a pickup driver; and day-labourers Nur Nabi, 22, and Moha Alam, 26. All five were in the warehouse.

    They were rushed to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery for treatment.

    Dr SM Ayub Hossain, a resident surgeon of the hospital, said all the victims suffered severe damage in their trachea.

    He said 98 percent of Shariful’s body was burned, while 20-43 percent of Shohagh, Billal, Nur Nabi and Moha Alam’s bodies were burnt.

