Five people, including a boy, burnt in Ashulia fabric scrap warehouse fire

At least five people, including a six-year-old boy, have sustained severe burn injuries in a fire at a warehouse of fabric scrap in Dhaka’s Ashulia.

The boy, Md Shohagh, told bdnews24.com that the fire originated from a kitchen and spread to the warehouse in the Choytala area around 10:30 am on Saturday.

The other victims are Shohagh’s father Shariful Islam, 25, a rickshawpuller, Md Billal Hossain, 36, a pickup driver; and day-labourers Nur Nabi, 22, and Moha Alam, 26. All five were in the warehouse.