Two new speedboat routes open in Tongi

The two new routes are Tongi-Kadda and Tongi-Ulukhola.

Speedboat service will be available from dawn to dusk. The fare from Tongi to Kadda has been set at Tk 150, while the fare from Tongi to Ulukhola is Tk 120.

Eventually, routes will also be opened from Kadda to Gabtoli and from Gabtoli to the Sadarghat, Rafiqul said.

Private company Infinity Maritime is operating the boats on the route, he said.

The demand for speedboats at the Mawa port has dropped since the opening of the Padma Bridge. On the other hand, the heavy traffic congestion in Dhaka means there is scope to expand uninterrupted river transport in the city. The new routes were opened in an attempt to capitalise on this potential, Rafiqul said.