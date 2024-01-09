    বাংলা

    Bangladesh to swear in 12th national parliament on Wednesday

    The oath-taking ceremony for the newly elected MPs is scheduled for 10 am

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 Jan 2024, 07:33 AM
    Updated : 9 Jan 2024, 07:33 AM

    The members of the newly-elected 12th national parliament will take their oaths on Wednesday.

    The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the National Assembly at 10 am.

    Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhary, the winner of the Rangpur-6 seat, will be sworn in first. She will then lead the oath-taking ceremony for the other MPs.

    Awami League Parliamentary Secretary Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury said on Tuesday, “The gazette will be issued at the appointed time. The oaths will be taken at 10 am tomorrow. And a meeting of our parliamentary party is scheduled at noon.”

    Voting was held in 299 of 300 parliamentary seats on Sunday. The outcome of a parliamentary race in Mymensingh was held up due to the suspension of results at one centre. As a result, the newly-elected parliamentarians from 298 seats will be sworn in on Wednesday.

    Election Commission Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said on Tuesday that the election regulator was preparing to publish a gazette with the names of the winners in the 298 constituencies alongside the names of their parents and their addresses.

    “The gazette will be sent to the press for publication after the Election Commission approves it,” he said. “The CEC is scheduled to lead a meeting of the commission around noon.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Polls to Mymensingh centre, where voting was suspended, will be held on Jan 13
    Polls to Mymensingh centre on Jan 13 after suspension
    As many as five ballot boxes were stolen from the cenre on Jan 7
    Sheikh Hasina cast her vote at City College centre in Dhaka on Sunday, Jan 7, 2024.
    Awami League wins fourth term, but who’ll be the opposition?
    The ruling party’s independent candidates cause major upset for dozens of heavyweights, including incumbent MPs
    Dec 16, 1971 was only the start of Bangladesh's journey. The fight for liberation still continues
    Dec 16, 1971 was only the start of Bangladesh's journey
    1971 marked the first step in building a nation where people are free. 52 years on, we must continue to harness that spirit
    Bangladesh set to celebrate victory over Pakistan in 1971 Liberation War
    Bangladesh set to celebrate Victory Day
    With red and green flags flying at almost every corner of the country, the nation will celebrate the occasion through largescale programmes

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India