Bangladesh to swear in 12th national parliament on Wednesday

The members of the newly-elected 12th national parliament will take their oaths on Wednesday.
The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the National Assembly at 10 am.
Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhary, the winner of the Rangpur-6 seat, will be sworn in first. She will then lead the oath-taking ceremony for the other MPs.
Awami League Parliamentary Secretary Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury said on Tuesday, “The gazette will be issued at the appointed time. The oaths will be taken at 10 am tomorrow. And a meeting of our parliamentary party is scheduled at noon.”
Voting was held in 299 of 300 parliamentary seats on Sunday. The outcome of a parliamentary race in Mymensingh was held up due to the suspension of results at one centre. As a result, the newly-elected parliamentarians from 298 seats will be sworn in on Wednesday.
Election Commission Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said on Tuesday that the election regulator was preparing to publish a gazette with the names of the winners in the 298 constituencies alongside the names of their parents and their addresses.
“The gazette will be sent to the press for publication after the Election Commission approves it,” he said. “The CEC is scheduled to lead a meeting of the commission around noon.”