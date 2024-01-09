Bangladesh to swear in 12th national parliament on Wednesday

The members of the newly-elected 12th national parliament will take their oaths on Wednesday.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the National Assembly at 10 am.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhary, the winner of the Rangpur-6 seat, will be sworn in first. She will then lead the oath-taking ceremony for the other MPs.

Awami League Parliamentary Secretary Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury said on Tuesday, “The gazette will be issued at the appointed time. The oaths will be taken at 10 am tomorrow. And a meeting of our parliamentary party is scheduled at noon.”