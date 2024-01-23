Dhaka metro rail service disrupted after cable falls on power line

Train operations on the Dhaka metro rail experienced a brief disruption after a cable fell onto its power line.

The issue prompted authorities to suspend service on the Motijheel to Uttara route around 12:10 pm on Tuesday.

As the suspension was announced over public address systems, scores of passengers were seen waiting in crowds at various stations.

Normal service resumed around 12:28 pm when a train departed from Farmgate station towards Uttara.