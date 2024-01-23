    বাংলা

    Dhaka metro rail service disrupted after cable falls on power line

    Train operations on the Uttara to Motijheel was suspended for around 15 minutes

    Published : 23 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM
    Updated : 23 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM

    Train operations on the Dhaka metro rail experienced a brief disruption after a cable fell onto its power line.

    The issue prompted authorities to suspend service on the Motijheel to Uttara route around 12:10 pm on Tuesday.

    As the suspension was announced over public address systems, scores of passengers were seen waiting in crowds at various stations.

    Normal service resumed around 12:28 pm when a train departed from Farmgate station towards Uttara.

    MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL), which operates the metro rail, said, “An external wire, likely a cable TV wire, was thrown onto the metro rail's power line between Karwan Bazar and Shahbagh. As a precaution, trains were instructed to reduce their speed.”

    While the trains were halted, an Ansar officer on duty at the Dhaka University station said a burnt electric cable had caused the disruption and repairs were underway. However, his statement was not corroborated by officials.

    As the station's display board showed increasing delays to the departure times for two trains heading towards Motijheel and one train towards Uttara, authorities announced that services were temporarily suspended due to a technical problem.

    Passengers, even those with tickets or MRT passes, were temporarily barred from entering, leading to long queues on the station's second floor.

    Anik Mishkat, a senior correspondent at bdnews24.com, observed a similar situation at the Farmgate station. He reported that a Motijheel-bound train from Uttara was parked at the station, while the train from Motijheel to Uttara was delayed.

    The metro rail authorities later apologised for the temporary hold up. But after a 15-minute delay, the arrival of a northbound train marked the resumption of normal service.

