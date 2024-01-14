Bangladesh lost 7,902 lives to road accidents in 2023: study

A total of 7,902 people were killed and 10,372 others injured in 6,261 road accidents in Bangladesh throughout 2023.

There were 6,929 road, rail, and river transport accidents throughout the year, leading to the loss of 8,505 lives and injuries to 10,999, according to the annual accident report by the Bangladesh Passenger Welfare Association’s monitoring cell.

BPWA Secretary General Mozammel Hoque Chowdhury presented the report at the Dhaka Reporters Unity Sagar-Runi Auditorium at 11:30 am on Sunday.

Like every year, the report was compiled from news reports of road, rail, and river transport accidents published by media outlets in 2023, he said.

The study found that 512 were killed and 475 injured in 520 rail accidents. Another 91 were killed, 152 injured, and 109 went missing in 148 river transport accidents.