Bangladesh lost 7,902 lives to road accidents in 2023: study

A total of 7,902 people were killed and 10,372 others injured in 6,261 road accidents in Bangladesh throughout 2023.
There were 6,929 road, rail, and river transport accidents throughout the year, leading to the loss of 8,505 lives and injuries to 10,999, according to the annual accident report by the Bangladesh Passenger Welfare Association’s monitoring cell.
BPWA Secretary General Mozammel Hoque Chowdhury presented the report at the Dhaka Reporters Unity Sagar-Runi Auditorium at 11:30 am on Sunday.
Like every year, the report was compiled from news reports of road, rail, and river transport accidents published by media outlets in 2023, he said.
The study found that 512 were killed and 475 injured in 520 rail accidents. Another 91 were killed, 152 injured, and 109 went missing in 148 river transport accidents.
Among the road accidents, 2,152 people died and 1,339 were injured in 2,031 motorcycle accidents. The numbers account for 32.43 percent of total accidents, 27.23 percent of deaths, and 12.90 percent of injuries.
Road accidents and fatalities have increased over the past nine years as the number of registered vehicles as well as small vehicles, particularly motorcycles and easybikes, has increased four to fivefold, Mozammel Hoque said. The number of easybikes, motorcycles, and three-wheelers has increased because they continue to operate on national and regional highways despite the government’s ban, he said.
Among the deaths were 1,950 drivers, 968 pedestrians, 485 transport workers, 697 students, 97 teachers, 154 law enforcement personnel, 985 women, 612 children, 30 journalists, 32 doctors, 16 freedom fighters, eight lawyers, 10 engineers, and 111 political activists.
Of the 8,055 vehicles involved in accidents, 16.15 percent were buses, 24.84 percent were trucks, pick-up trucks, covered vans and lorries, 5.91 percent were cars, jeeps, and microbuses, 5.39 percent were CNG-powered autorickshaws, 26.2 percent were motorcycles, 14.47 percent were battery-operated rickshaws and easybikes, and 7.19 percent were various other types of three-wheelers.
Of the total accidents, 52.83 percent were cases of vehicles ramming pedestrians, 20.5 percent were head-on collisions, and 14.29 percent were due to vehicles veering out of control.
Of the total accidents, 34.86 percent occurred on national highways, 28.41 percent on regional highways, and 28.5 percent on feeder roads. The Dhaka Metropolitan Area recorded 6.32 percent of all accidents and the Chattogram Metropolitan Area 1.11 percent.