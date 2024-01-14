    বাংলা

    Bangladesh lost 7,902 lives to road accidents in 2023: study

    8,505 people died in road, rail, and river accidents throughout the year, the Bangladesh Passenger Welfare Association says

    Dhaka University Correspondent
    Published : 14 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM
    Updated : 14 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM

    A total of 7,902 people were killed and 10,372 others injured in 6,261 road accidents in Bangladesh throughout 2023.

    There were 6,929 road, rail, and river transport accidents throughout the year, leading to the loss of 8,505 lives and injuries to 10,999, according to the annual accident report by the Bangladesh Passenger Welfare Association’s monitoring cell.

    BPWA Secretary General Mozammel Hoque Chowdhury presented the report at the Dhaka Reporters Unity Sagar-Runi Auditorium at 11:30 am on Sunday.

    Like every year, the report was compiled from news reports of road, rail, and river transport accidents published by media outlets in 2023, he said.

    The study found that 512 were killed and 475 injured in 520 rail accidents. Another 91 were killed, 152 injured, and 109 went missing in 148 river transport accidents.

    Among the road accidents, 2,152 people died and 1,339 were injured in 2,031 motorcycle accidents. The numbers account for 32.43 percent of total accidents, 27.23 percent of deaths, and 12.90 percent of injuries.

    Road accidents and fatalities have increased over the past nine years as the number of registered vehicles as well as small vehicles, particularly motorcycles and easybikes, has increased four to fivefold, Mozammel Hoque said. The number of easybikes, motorcycles, and three-wheelers has increased because they continue to operate on national and regional highways despite the government’s ban, he said.

    Among the deaths were 1,950 drivers, 968 pedestrians, 485 transport workers, 697 students, 97 teachers, 154 law enforcement personnel, 985 women, 612 children, 30 journalists, 32 doctors, 16 freedom fighters, eight lawyers, 10 engineers, and 111 political activists.

    Of the 8,055 vehicles involved in accidents, 16.15 percent were buses, 24.84 percent were trucks, pick-up trucks, covered vans and lorries, 5.91 percent were cars, jeeps, and microbuses, 5.39 percent were CNG-powered autorickshaws, 26.2 percent were motorcycles, 14.47 percent were battery-operated rickshaws and easybikes, and 7.19 percent were various other types of three-wheelers.

    Of the total accidents, 52.83 percent were cases of vehicles ramming pedestrians, 20.5 percent were head-on collisions, and 14.29 percent were due to vehicles veering out of control.

    Of the total accidents, 34.86 percent occurred on national highways, 28.41 percent on regional highways, and 28.5 percent on feeder roads. The Dhaka Metropolitan Area recorded 6.32 percent of all accidents and the Chattogram Metropolitan Area 1.11 percent.

    RELATED STORIES
    File Photo
    Banks open on Friday, Saturday before polls
    The Election Commission says officials will need to withdraw funds to pay bills before the parliamentary polls
    File photo
    Exports cross $5bn in December
    However, exports were still down 1.06 percent year-on-year
    File Photo
    Dengue deaths top 1,700
    The caseload rose by 110 to 320,945
    File Photo
    Daily count: 349 dengue cases, 7 deaths
    The number of cases so far this year stands at 318,305, as the death toll rises to 1,674

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024