    বাংলা

    BNP in talks with Ganatranta Mancha to plan movement for caretaker govt

    The political leaders look to plan out protests to demand a non-partisan caretaker government during the next parliamentary election

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 Nov 2022, 08:09 AM
    Updated : 15 Nov 2022, 08:09 AM

    BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is in talks with the Ganatranta Mancha, aiming to plan an outline for a movement to demand that the next parliamentary election be overseen by a non-partisan caretaker government.

    The talks started at BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s residence in Dhaka’s Gulshan around 11:40 am on Tuesday.

    Participants from the Ganatranta Mancha included ASM Abdur Rab and Shahid Uddin Mahmud Swapan from Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), Mahmudur Rahman Manna and Shahidullah Kaiser from Nagorik Oikya, Saiful Haque and Akbar Khan from Bangladesh Revolutionary Workers Party, Zonayed Saki and Abul Hasan Rubel from Ganasanghati Andolan, Faruk Hasan from Gana Odhikar Parishad, Sheikh Rafiqul Islam Bablu from Bhasani Followers Council and Syed Hasib Uddin Hossain and Imran Emon from Rastro Songskar Andolon.

    Fakhrul was accompanied by two other BNP leaders -- Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku.

    On Aug 8, a political alliance of seven parties opposed the Awami League government under the name 'Ganatantra Mancha'. The BNP is holding talks with the new alliance to finalise its demands in the anti-government campaign ahead of the election for the first time.

    Fakhrul had separate meetings with JSD, Nagorik Oikya, Biplobi Workers Party, Ganasanghati Andolan and Gana Odhikar Parishad in May and June.

    RELATED STORIES
    Hasina urges everyone to work together to combat effects of global economic crisis
    Work together to combat effects of global crisis: Hasina
    Bangladesh’s development work has been hampered by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, PM says
    College student killed in Gazipur’s Kaliganj
    College student killed in Gazipur
    Dozens of young men encircled the student and beat and stabbed him to death, a local public representative says
    Sister files murder case over death of agribusinessman Duranta Biplob
    Murder case over death of Duranta Biplob
    Shashwatee Biplob accuses unidentified suspects in the case
    DGFI officer is dead, RAB man injured in Bandarban border shootout with smugglers: ISPR
    DGFI officer dies in border shootout: ISPR
    The gunfight with drug traffickers erupted during a joint operation at Tumbru border in Naikkhyangchhari

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher