BNP in talks with Ganatranta Mancha to plan movement for caretaker govt

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is in talks with the Ganatranta Mancha, aiming to plan an outline for a movement to demand that the next parliamentary election be overseen by a non-partisan caretaker government.
The talks started at BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s residence in Dhaka’s Gulshan around 11:40 am on Tuesday.
Participants from the Ganatranta Mancha included ASM Abdur Rab and Shahid Uddin Mahmud Swapan from Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), Mahmudur Rahman Manna and Shahidullah Kaiser from Nagorik Oikya, Saiful Haque and Akbar Khan from Bangladesh Revolutionary Workers Party, Zonayed Saki and Abul Hasan Rubel from Ganasanghati Andolan, Faruk Hasan from Gana Odhikar Parishad, Sheikh Rafiqul Islam Bablu from Bhasani Followers Council and Syed Hasib Uddin Hossain and Imran Emon from Rastro Songskar Andolon.
Fakhrul was accompanied by two other BNP leaders -- Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku.
On Aug 8, a political alliance of seven parties opposed the Awami League government under the name 'Ganatantra Mancha'. The BNP is holding talks with the new alliance to finalise its demands in the anti-government campaign ahead of the election for the first time.
Fakhrul had separate meetings with JSD, Nagorik Oikya, Biplobi Workers Party, Ganasanghati Andolan and Gana Odhikar Parishad in May and June.