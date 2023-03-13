Rajshahi University VC believes outsiders, not students, were behind violence

The violence during protests at Rajshahi University on Sunday after clashes between students and locals a day earlier was carried out by outsiders, not pupils, believes Vice-Chancellor Professor Golam Shabbir Sattar.

Protesters blocked a railway near the campus by lighting up a fire on the tracks on Sunday night, leaving several trains stranded. They also vandalised and looted shops.

“We have information that students launched the demonstration yesterday [Sunday], but they lost control of the movement to outsiders. It’s a matter of concern for us,” VC Folam Shabbir said at a press conference on Monday.

“Our boys and girls might face problems and we can solve those together. So, I think outsiders were involved in such violence, arson and looting.”