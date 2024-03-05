Rupayan ZR Plaza flagged for fire risk, 3 restaurants fined

Dhaka South City Corporation has raided Rupayan ZR Plaza on Dhanmondi's Satmasjid Road and fined three restaurant for a lack of fire safety measures.
The drive to investigate and address irregularities found at buildings along the road started at 2:30pm and continued until 7pm under the supervision of Executive Magistrate Jahangir Alam.
He mentioned that the Fire Service provided a list of 19 risky restaurants located in buildings along the same road.
Of these, five are considered highly fire-prone, and 10 have moderate risks. The city corporation raided the restaurants on the list.
They first visited Keari Crescent Tower in Dhaka’s Zigatola and closed the entire building for illegally allowing restaurants to operate in space allocated for commercial offices.
“The building has two staircases. The one leading to the roof was shut. The other staircase was blocked by gas cylinders. That is why we have shuttered the building,” said Alam.
The team later went to Rupayan ZR Plaza and fined Buffet Empire, Buffet Lounge and Buffet Paradise Tk 100,000 each.
After the operation, the Fire Service put up a notice outside the building, saying it was risky in terms of fire safety.
Alam added, "The fined restaurants neglected fire safety measures in their kitchens. One of them didn’t obtain a fire licence at all. We haven't closed any restaurants in this building yet. We'll decide after reviewing all aspects."
A restaurant named Dhanmondi Biryani in the building's basement closed earlier upon hearing about the raid.
Alam instructed the police to file a regular case against the restaurant owner.
At least 26 people were killed and 50 people were injured in the blaze at Banani FR Tower in March 2019, which belonged to the same real estate developer.