Rupayan ZR Plaza flagged for fire risk, 3 restaurants fined

Dhaka South City Corporation has raided Rupayan ZR Plaza on Dhanmondi's Satmasjid Road and fined three restaurant for a lack of fire safety measures.

The drive to investigate and address irregularities found at buildings along the road started at 2:30pm and continued until 7pm under the supervision of Executive Magistrate Jahangir Alam.

He mentioned that the Fire Service provided a list of 19 risky restaurants located in buildings along the same road.

Of these, five are considered highly fire-prone, and 10 have moderate risks. The city corporation raided the restaurants on the list.

They first visited Keari Crescent Tower in Dhaka’s Zigatola and closed the entire building for illegally allowing restaurants to operate in space allocated for commercial offices.