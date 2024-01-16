Five get death for 2019 rape, murder of woman in Shariatpur

A Shariatpur court has sentenced five men to death for the gang-rape and murder of a woman in 2019.

The district's Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Md Sohel Ahmed also fined the convicts Tk 100,000 each in the verdict delivered on Tuesday, according to court clerk Md Shahin.

The convicts are Nizam Bali, 45, Mohammad Ali, 35, Amar Faruk Bepari, 24, Al Amin Bepari, 20, and Ibrahim Molla, 21. All of them are residents of Sutolkathi village in Damudya Upazila.