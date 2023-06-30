    বাংলা

    NITOR, DMCH treat over 300 people with slaughtering-related injuries

    None of the patients came with injuries was in critical conditions

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 June 2023, 07:33 PM
    Updated : 29 June 2023, 07:33 PM

    Two major hospitals in Dhaka treated more than 300 patients in the past two days for wounds sustained in mishaps involving the butchering of sacrificial animals in preparation for Eid-ul-Azha.

    The data was collected from the National Institute of Traumatology & Orthopaedic Rehabilitation, or NITOR, and Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Thursday.

    Dr Amit Sarker, a trauma surgeon at NITOR, said he was involved in minor surgeries of at least 100 people who were injured during the slaughtering of sacrificial animals in the last two days in Dhaka.

    “Most of them had the tendons on their hands and feet severed while slaughtering animals or processing meat,” he said.

    Dr Sarker also said at least 250 people who suffered minor injuries during the slaughtering process received first-aid treatment at the outdoor department of the hospital.

    Dr Alaudin, a resident surgeon at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, put the number of people injured for similar causes at 75 at his hospital.

    Both the surgeons confirmed that none of the patients came with injuries as such were in critical condition.

    “The total number of injuries during slaughtering may be higher in Dhaka,” Dr Alauddin said.

