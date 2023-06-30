NITOR, DMCH treat over 300 people with slaughtering-related injuries

Dr Amit Sarker, a trauma surgeon at NITOR, said he was involved in minor surgeries of at least 100 people who were injured during the slaughtering of sacrificial animals in the last two days in Dhaka.

“Most of them had the tendons on their hands and feet severed while slaughtering animals or processing meat,” he said.

Dr Sarker also said at least 250 people who suffered minor injuries during the slaughtering process received first-aid treatment at the outdoor department of the hospital.