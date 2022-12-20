    বাংলা

    Hasina congratulates Argentina president on World Cup victory

    She takes the occasion as an opportunity to expand diplomatic ties

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 Dec 2022, 06:38 PM
    Updated : 19 Dec 2022, 06:38 PM


    Sheikh Hasina has congratulated Argentine President Alberto Ángel Fernández on the victory of Lionel Messi & Co on their final triumph in the FIFA World Cup.

    In a letter to Fernández, the prime minister wrote she had “immense pleasure in conveying our heartfelt felicitations and warmest congratulations” to the president and the people of Argentina, according to a statement from her press wing.

    “I have pleasantly observed that the affection and love for football, particularly the Argentine football team, profoundly connects our two people,” Hasina wrote, the statement said on Monday.



    Fans in their tens of thousands thronged the streets of Bangladesh late on Sunday night to celebrate Argentina’s victory after the Albicelestes beat France in penalty shootout following a 3-3 draw.

    “The people of Bangladesh have demonstrated their admiration and love through the spontaneous celebration of winning the World Cup Football Championship of your national football team,” Hasina wrote. 

    “This unprecedented love and affection between our two peoples have paved the way for solid bilateral relations.”

    The prime minister took the occasion as an opportunity to expand diplomatic ties, hoping to open missions in each other's capital in the coming days.

