Hasina congratulates Argentina president on World Cup victory



Sheikh Hasina has congratulated Argentine President Alberto Ángel Fernández on the victory of Lionel Messi & Co on their final triumph in the FIFA World Cup.

In a letter to Fernández, the prime minister wrote she had “immense pleasure in conveying our heartfelt felicitations and warmest congratulations” to the president and the people of Argentina, according to a statement from her press wing.

“I have pleasantly observed that the affection and love for football, particularly the Argentine football team, profoundly connects our two people,” Hasina wrote, the statement said on Monday.