Police 'assault' journalists amid unrest surrounding Supreme Court Bar Association polls

A group of journalists have reportedly been attacked by police during unrest between Awami League and BNP factions amid the polls for the Supreme Court Bar Association.

The incident occurred on the Supreme Court premises on Wednesday.

“The two sides were involved in a commotion,” said Md Shahidullah, deputy commissioner of Ramna Division Police. “Police attempted to break it up, but we heard that journalists got caught up in the turmoil. It was not intentional, but we are making inquiries and looking into the incident.”

The chief justice and the law minister have assured the Law Reporters Forum that the matter will be investigated properly.

The polls for the bar council were slated to start at 10 am on Wednesday, but were delayed due to the unrest.