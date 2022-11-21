Hamid, Hasina pay tribute to martyrs at ‘Shikha Anirban’ on Armed Forces Day

President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have paid tribute to the members of Bangladesh Armed Forces martyred during the Liberation War to mark Armed Forces Day.

Bangladesh observes Nov 21 as Armed Forces Day, signifying the day in 1971 when the army, the navy and the air force launched a coordinated offensive against invading Pakistani forces.

Hamid, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, and Hasina, also the defence minister, arrived at the Dhaka Cantonment on Monday morning and were welcomed by the chiefs of the three forces and the principal staff officer of the Armed Forces Division.

After the president, Hasina, who is the head of the government, laid a wreath at the ‘Shikha Anirban’ or Eternal Flame and spent several moments in silence to honour the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for Bangladesh’s liberation. She was given a guard of honour. Later, she also signed the visitor’s book.