    Kamal Chowdhury named education, culture advisor to Hasina, Joy returns to advise her on ICT

    The government assigns responsibilities for the advisors in Hasina’s new government

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 Jan 2024, 03:07 PM
    Updated : 21 Jan 2024, 03:07 PM

    The government has assigned responsibilities for the advisors to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in her new government. 

    Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury will be advising her on education and cultural affairs, according to notices published by the Cabinet Division and the Prime Minister’s Office on Sunday evening.

    The former principal secretary to the prime minister will serve alongside Hasina’s five previous advisors.

    Among them, Sajeeb Wazed Joy has returned as the ICT affairs advisor.

    Her son was appointed as the ICT advisor to the prime minister after the Awami League swept to victory during the 10th parliamentary election.

    His title was reinstated again in 2019 after the 11th general elections.

    His job is part-time and unpaid, according to the PMO.

    The others include Mashiur Rahman, advisor to the prime minister on finance, Gowher Rizvi on international relations, and Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury on power, energy and mineral resources.

    Salman F Rahman will advise the prime minister on private industry and investment while Tarique Ahmed Siddique on security.

