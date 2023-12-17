    বাংলা

    US may be trying to destabilise Bangladesh along the lines of Arab Spring: Russia

    It says key industries may come under attack, as well as a number of officials who will be accused without evidence of obstructing the democratic will of citizens

    bdnews24.com
    Published : 17 Dec 2023, 02:11 PM
    Updated : 17 Dec 2023, 02:11 PM

    The United States may be attempting to destabilise Bangladesh along the lines of the Arab Spring, the Russian foreign ministry has said.

    The ministry said Russia sees a “direct connection” between arson attacks during opposition protests in Bangladesh and the “inflammatory activity” of Western diplomatic missions in Dhaka, particularly US Ambassador Peter Haas.

    “There are serious reasons to fear that in the coming weeks an even wider arsenal of pressure, including sanctions, may be used against the government of Bangladesh, which is undesirable to the West,” it quoted spokesperson MV Zakharova as saying on Saturday.

    “Key industries may come under attack, as well as a number of officials who will be accused without evidence of obstructing the democratic will of citizens in the upcoming parliamentary elections on January 7, 2024,” she said.

    “If the results of the people's will are not satisfactory to the United States, attempts to further destabilise the situation in Bangladesh along the lines of the ‘Arab Spring’ are likely.”


    Zakharova continued: “Unfortunately, there is little chance that Washington will come to its senses and refrain from yet another gross interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state.

    “We are confident, however, that despite all the machinations of external forces, the issue of power in Bangladesh will ultimately be decided by the friendly people of this country, and no one else.”

