US may be trying to destabilise Bangladesh along the lines of Arab Spring: Russia

“Key industries may come under attack, as well as a number of officials who will be accused without evidence of obstructing the democratic will of citizens in the upcoming parliamentary elections on January 7, 2024,” she said.



“If the results of the people's will are not satisfactory to the United States, attempts to further destabilise the situation in Bangladesh along the lines of the ‘Arab Spring’ are likely.”



Zakharova continued: “Unfortunately, there is little chance that Washington will come to its senses and refrain from yet another gross interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state.



“We are confident, however, that despite all the machinations of external forces, the issue of power in Bangladesh will ultimately be decided by the friendly people of this country, and no one else.”