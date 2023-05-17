Death toll in Ashulia gas cylinder warehouse blast rises to three

Two more people have succumbed to the burn injuries sustained from a gas cylinder warehouse blast in Dhaka’s Ashulia, taking the death toll to three.

Md Billal Hossain, 36, the owner of the warehouse, and his employee Nur Nabi, 22, died while undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Wednesday, said Ayub Hossain, resident surgeon at the institute.

Billal hailed from Rangpur and Nur Nabi from Tangail Sadar Upazila. They suffered damage to their trachea in the blast.

According to Ayub, Billal sustained burns to 36 percent of his body and Nur Nabi to 43 percent of his body.