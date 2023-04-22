Ten motorcyclists killed in Bangladesh crashes on Eid day

At least 10 people, including schoolboys, have died in road crashes involving motorcycles in Bangladesh on Eid-ul-Fitr day.

A 10th grader of Khilgaon High School in Dhaka died after a bus hit a motorcycle at Hatirjheel around 11 am on Saturday.

Masud Mia, assistant sub-inspector at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said the duty doctor declared dead the victim, Mehedi Hasan, when he was brought to the hospital.

He said Mehedi and his friends were roaming city streets by motorcycle to celebrate Eid.