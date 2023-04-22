Ten motorcyclists killed in Bangladesh crashes on Eid day

At least 10 people, including schoolboys, have died in road crashes involving motorcycles in Bangladesh on Eid-ul-Fitr day.
A 10th grader of Khilgaon High School in Dhaka died after a bus hit a motorcycle at Hatirjheel around 11 am on Saturday.
Masud Mia, assistant sub-inspector at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said the duty doctor declared dead the victim, Mehedi Hasan, when he was brought to the hospital.
He said Mehedi and his friends were roaming city streets by motorcycle to celebrate Eid.
In Barishal, a sub-inspector of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Special Branch was killed after a bus hit his motorcycle in the Rupatoli Bashundhara Housing area on the Barishal-Jhalakathi road.
Md Anwar Hossain, chief of Kotwali Model Police Station, said the sub-inspector, Md Foyez, 33, was returning home to Nolchhiti from his in-laws’ house in the city.
Foyez’s cousin Md Emdadul Haque, an official of the Anti-Corruption Commission, was admitted to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital after being injured in the accident.
Jibon Hossain, 24, a resident of Gazipur’s Joydebpur, died after his motorcycle veered out of control and hit a roadside tree on the Kaliakoir-Sreepur road in the afternoon. Sudeep Chakrabarty, a doctor at Sreepur Upazila Health Complex, said Jibon was brought dead to the facility.
A 15-year-old schoolboy, named Nazmul Howlader, died after his vehicle crashed into a milestone at Shibchar in Madaripur in the afternoon.
His friends Jahid Hossain and Akram were admitted to Shibchar Upazila Health Complex after the accident in the Jinargate area of Dwitiokhanda, said Sub-Inspector Jahid Hossain of Shibchar Police Station.
They were returning home after visiting Nazmul’s aunt, he said.
In Netrokona’s Kalmakanda, three people died and three others were injured when two motorcycles collided head-on in the Konapara area.
The dead victims were identified as Abu Bakr, 17, Masud Mia, 17, and Sumon Mia, 22.
The injured victims, who could not be identified, were admitted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, said Abul Kalam, chief of Kalmakanda Police Station.
A candidate for the Secondary School Certificate died in a motorbike accident at Kalai in Joypurhat.
The victim, Biplob Hossain, 16, headed out by motorcycle to meet his friends after attending the Eid congregation, said SM Moinuddin, chief of Kalai Police Station. The motorcycle hit a roadside tree.
Two teenage brothers died at Tala in Satkhira after their motorcycle collided with a microbus in the Noapara area, said Chowdhury Karim, chief of the local police station. The victims were Imran Hossain, 19, and Rifat Hossain, 16.
Sujon Gazi, 25, who was injured in the accident, said they were returning home in the wee hours of Saturday after Eid shopping.