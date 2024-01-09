    বাংলা

    Foreign envoys congratulate Hasina for winning election

    The prime minister hoped these friendly countries would continue to support Bangladesh in its journey towards development

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 Jan 2024, 08:50 AM
    Updated : 9 Jan 2024, 08:50 AM

    Envoys of as many as 19 countries, including Japan, have congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her win in the 12th national parliamentary election that took her to a record-extending fourth straight term in power.

    Diplomats from Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Argentina, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, Brunei, Malaysia, Egypt, Algeria, Kuwait, Libya, Iran, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Palestine paid their courtesy visits to the premier at her official residence, the Gonobhaban on Tuesday, according to the press wing of the prime minister’s office.

    They greeted Hasina with flower bouquets on behalf of their respective countries and conveyed congratulatory messages from the heads of state and government.

    The envoys spoke with Hasina about bilateral interests and development along with other international issues. They expressed their hope that Bangladesh would become a developed and prosperous nation under the leadership of the prime minister. They also said their countries would continue to support Bangladesh.

    The prime minister thanked the friendly countries for providing support to Bangladesh and its people. She hoped they would continue their support to Bangladesh in its journey towards development in the future.

    Envoys from the OIC countries also met the prime minister on Tuesday and congratulated her.

    Earlier on Monday, 11 nations, including India, Russia and China, congratulated Hasina on her win.

