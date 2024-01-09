Foreign envoys congratulate Hasina for winning election

Envoys of as many as 19 countries, including Japan, have congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her win in the 12th national parliamentary election that took her to a record-extending fourth straight term in power.

Diplomats from Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Argentina, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, Brunei, Malaysia, Egypt, Algeria, Kuwait, Libya, Iran, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Palestine paid their courtesy visits to the premier at her official residence, the Gonobhaban on Tuesday, according to the press wing of the prime minister’s office.

They greeted Hasina with flower bouquets on behalf of their respective countries and conveyed congratulatory messages from the heads of state and government.