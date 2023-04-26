Bangladesh, Japan have turned ties into strategic partnership: Hasina

Bangladesh and Japan have successfully elevated bilateral relations to a "strategic partnership" from a “comprehensive” one, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said.

"We are happy that Bangladesh and Japan have successfully elevated the bilateral relations to a ‘Strategic Partnership’ from the existing ‘Comprehensive Partnership’,” she said in a joint statement after a meeting with her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Before the bilateral talks at Kishida’s office, the two sides exchanged several instruments, the state-run BSS news agency reported.