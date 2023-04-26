Bangladesh, Japan have turned ties into strategic partnership: Hasina

Bangladesh and Japan have successfully elevated bilateral relations to a "strategic partnership" from a “comprehensive” one, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said.
"We are happy that Bangladesh and Japan have successfully elevated the bilateral relations to a ‘Strategic Partnership’ from the existing ‘Comprehensive Partnership’,” she said in a joint statement after a meeting with her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on Wednesday.
Before the bilateral talks at Kishida’s office, the two sides exchanged several instruments, the state-run BSS news agency reported.
"I am confident that the excellent understanding, friendship and cooperation that exist between our two peoples and our governments would grow even stronger in the years ahead."
"Our two sides have signed agreements and memorandums which will further institutionalise our future cooperation in the areas of agriculture, customs matters, defence, ICT and cyber-security, industrial upgrading, intellectual property, ship recycling and metro rail," she said.
During the bilateral talks, the two sides discussed the Rohingya refugee crisis alongside the Moheshkhali-Matarbari Integrated Infrastructure Development Initiative and the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt and economic partnership.
"We thank the Government of Japan for being one of our largest development partners. We are looking forward to concluding an Economic Partnership Agreement in the days ahead," she said.
The prime minister said Dhaka and Narita are going to start direct flights this year.
Hasina said they discussed how the presence of the Rohingya has “seriously” affected the lives and livelihoods of the local communities in Bangladesh.
"We requested Japan to help find a durable solution to the crisis by using its channel of communication with Myanmar," she said.
Hasina said Japan is a “beautiful country that is close to my heart”. "I am particularly delighted to be able to undertake my official visit to Tokyo after we have completed the 50th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations.”
"Japan occupies a very special place in the hearts of the people of Bangladesh,” she said, recalling that Japan was among a few countries that gave early recognition to Bangladesh after the 1971 Liberation War.
She said the historic visit of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, to Japan in October 1973 laid the foundation of their lasting friendship.