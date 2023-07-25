Ex-SP Babul, father cleared of charges in PBI chief's case under Digital Security Act

Babul Akter, a former superintendent of police, has been relieved of charges in a Digital Security Act case filed by the Police Bureau of Investigation chief Banaj Kumar Majumder, accusing his former colleague of spreading lies on social media.

Dhaka Cyber Tribunal Judge AM Zulfiqar Hayat announced the decision on Tuesday.

The court also cleared Babul’s father Abdul Wadud, a former police officer, of the charges due to a lack of substance in the complaint against them.

Wadud and Babul’s brother, Habibur Rahman Labu, were present in the court during the hearing. Babul was not at the hearing as he is being held in a jail outside the capital.

However, the judge accepted the charges against the two other suspects in the case, Labu and Elias Hossain, a YouTuber who was formerly involved with journalism in Bangladesh.