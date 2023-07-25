    বাংলা

    Ex-SP Babul, father cleared of charges in PBI chief's case under Digital Security Act

    A tribunal accepted the charges against the two other suspects in the case, Babul’s brother Labu and Elias Hossain

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 July 2023, 10:34 AM
    Updated : 25 July 2023, 10:34 AM

    Babul Akter, a former superintendent of police, has been relieved of charges in a Digital Security Act case filed by the Police Bureau of Investigation chief Banaj Kumar Majumder, accusing his former colleague of spreading lies on social media.

    Dhaka Cyber Tribunal Judge AM Zulfiqar Hayat announced the decision on Tuesday.

    The court also cleared Babul’s father Abdul Wadud, a former police officer, of the charges due to a lack of substance in the complaint against them.

    Wadud and Babul’s brother, Habibur Rahman Labu, were present in the court during the hearing. Babul was not at the hearing as he is being held in a jail outside the capital.

    However, the judge accepted the charges against the two other suspects in the case, Labu and Elias Hossain, a YouTuber who was formerly involved with journalism in Bangladesh.

    The tribunal set Aug 31 for the next hearing in the case, issuing an arrest warrant against Elias, who lives abroad, said Shamim Al Mamun, the judge's aide.

    Earlier last month, Babul, the plaintiff-turned-suspect in the murder of his wife Mahmuda Akter Mitu, petitioned a Chattogram court to start a case against six police officers, including the PBI chief, on charges of torturing him on various occasions to “force a confession out of him”. His petition was rejected by the court.

    Mitu was hacked and shot dead near the GEC Intersection in Chattogram on the morning of Jun 5, 2016, while she was taking her son to school. It happened a few days after Babul, who had been promoted to the rank of superintendent, joined the police headquarters in Dhaka.

    After the incident, Babul started a case against a few unnamed suspects with the port city's Panchlaish Police Station.

    It had initially been suspected that Babul’s actions against militants led to the murder of Mitu, but the investigation took a sharp turn after her family pointed the finger at Babul.

    After the PBI took charge of the investigation, it found Babul’s involvement in the murder of his wife. Later, Babul was arrested.

    The PBI said Babul had an affair with another woman, a stormy issue that led to the murder of Mitu.

    The investigators pressed formal charges against Babul and six other suspects on Sept 13. Babul was named as the mastermind.

    The case filed by Banaj named Elias as the main accused for his alleged attempt to destroy religious harmony, spread hatred among the Hindus and Muslims, tarnish the image of the police and the PBI chief, and damage Bangladesh’s relationship with India.

    In the case, Banaj refuted claims made by Elias and Labu in YouTube videos that he framed Babul because of past animosity.

    RELATED STORIES
    Property tycoon Ong Beng Seng walks out of the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau headquarters in Singapore Jul 12, 2023.
    Singapore minister, tycoon arrested in graft probe
    The case is rare in Singapore, a top Asian financial hub that prides itself on a corruption-free government
    RAB arrests another suspect in Gazipur labour leader's murder
    Another suspect in labour leader Shahidul's murder held
    The arrest comes a day after a visiting US delegation called on the government to conduct a thorough investigation into Shahidul’s murder
    Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google logos are seen in this combination photos from
    EU countries, lawmakers reach data rule deal targeting Big Tech
    The new legislation gives both individuals and businesses more control over their data generated through smart objects, machines and devices
    Police arrest Khairul Islam, a key suspect in murder of ex-SP Babul's wife
    Police arrest a key suspect in Mitu murder case
    Khairul, who had a Tk 500,000 bounty on his head, had allegedly stabbed Mahmuda Akter Mitu seven years ago

    Opinion

    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen