Moderate quake shakes Dhaka, other parts of Bangladesh

A moderate earthquake struck Bangladesh on Saturday, causing tremors in Dhaka and other parts of the country.

The tremors were reportedly felt across the country around 9:35 am.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) measured the earthquake at magnitude 5.5. The quake was located 10 km northeast of Ramganj at a depth of 38.5 km, according to the USGS.

Meanwhile, the seismic monitoring branch of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department pegged the quake at a magnitude of 5.6.

"We initially reported the earthquake's magnitude as 5.8. But after analysing various data, it was found to be 5.6 on the Richter scale," said Golam Mustafa, an officer of the seismic monitoring centre.