Moderate quake shakes Dhaka, other parts of Bangladesh

A moderate earthquake struck Bangladesh on Saturday, causing tremors in Dhaka and other parts of the country.
The tremors were reportedly felt across the country around 9:35 am.
The US Geological Survey (USGS) measured the earthquake at magnitude 5.5. The quake was located 10 km northeast of Ramganj at a depth of 38.5 km, according to the USGS.
Meanwhile, the seismic monitoring branch of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department pegged the quake at a magnitude of 5.6.
"We initially reported the earthquake's magnitude as 5.8. But after analysing various data, it was found to be 5.6 on the Richter scale," said Golam Mustafa, an officer of the seismic monitoring centre.
"The epicentre of the earthquake was in the Cumilla region, 86 km southeast of Dhaka."
Syed Humayun Akhtar, a former professor of geology at Dhaka University, noted that the Chattogram Hill Tracts, Dhaka, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Netrakona and Dinajpur regions are particularly vulnerable to earthquakes.
Aside from Bangladesh, areas such as India's Meghalaya, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, and those near the Myanmar border are likely to face significant damage from an earthquake with a magnitude exceeding 7 on the Richter scale, according to him.