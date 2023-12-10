Businessman Adam Tamizi Haque arrested after a series of controversies

Police have arrested Adam Tamizi Haque, the controversial managing director of biscuit-maker AT Haque Limited, who recently drew a lot of flak for burning his passport and threatening politicians in live social media videos.
A Detective Branch team made the arrest at Tamizi’s home in Gulshan around 8:30pm on Saturday, said Mohammad Monirul Islam, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
Monirul declined to specify the charges against Tamizi. Senior police officers will disclose the details at a press conference, he said.
Tamizi took charge of the firm, which also manufactures confectionery, soap and battery, after his father and founder of the company Tamizul Haque’s death.
He stirred controversies several times in the past few years after he formed a social welfare organisation and tried to enter politics.
He later got a post in the Tanti League, an affiliate of the Awami League for weavers.
He made a failed bid to win the ruling party’s nomination in the 2017 mayoral polls to Dhaka North City Corporation. He eventually became a member of Dhaka Metropolitan North Awami League in 2020.
In the latest controversy started by Tamizi, he raised allegations that State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel illegally grabbed his assets in September.
Russel brushed aside the allegations as “a conspiracy ahead of the general election”.
In a video streamed live on Facebook, Tamizi vented his anger and tore up his passport.
The Awami League expelled him after he made derogatory comments about the party and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
His inconsistent behaviour, alleged abuse of his wife and marriages fuelled the controversies further.
In October, his wife Saira Siddiqui Tanha started a case, accusing Tamizi of lying about his past marriages and beating her up.
After he returned home in early November, a local Awami League leader started another case against Tamizi at Dakkhinkhan Police Station, accusing him of trying to disturb public order with lies and threatening to “kill” Hasina.
A day later, the Rapid Action Battalion made an abortive attempt to “search his house and talk to him” about the allegations made by his wife.
In a dramatic live video, Tamizi threatened to take his own life during the operation.