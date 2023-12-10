Businessman Adam Tamizi Haque arrested after a series of controversies

Police have arrested Adam Tamizi Haque, the controversial managing director of biscuit-maker AT Haque Limited, who recently drew a lot of flak for burning his passport and threatening politicians in live social media videos.

A Detective Branch team made the arrest at Tamizi’s home in Gulshan around 8:30pm on Saturday, said Mohammad Monirul Islam, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Monirul declined to specify the charges against Tamizi. Senior police officers will disclose the details at a press conference, he said.

Tamizi took charge of the firm, which also manufactures confectionery, soap and battery, after his father and founder of the company Tamizul Haque’s death.

He stirred controversies several times in the past few years after he formed a social welfare organisation and tried to enter politics.

He later got a post in the Tanti League, an affiliate of the Awami League for weavers.