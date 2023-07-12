    বাংলা

    Former Gulshan Police Station chief, wife sentenced to prison for graft

    Firoz Kabir was sentenced to 6 years in prison while his wife Sabrina Ahmed got four years

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 July 2023, 08:26 AM
    Updated : 12 July 2023, 08:26 AM

    A Dhaka court has sentenced former Gulshan Police Station chief Firoz Kabir to six years in prison and his wife Sabrina Ahmed to four years in prison in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission.

    Judge Sheikh Hafizur Rahman delivered the verdict in the presence of both the accused on Wednesday.

    As the two were out on bail, arrest warrants were issued and they were then sent to prison.

    The court also ordered the government to confiscate property worth approximately Tk 8.72 million in relation to the crime. In addition to the prison sentence, Kabir was also fined double the amount involved in the graft case, or Tk 17.4 million. A failure to pay within 60 working days of the verdict will be dealt with according to the Code of Criminal Procedure, according to Saiful Islam Mithu, bench assistant to the court.

    From Jan 1, 2012 to May 31, 2016, Firoz deposited nearly Tk 40 million in his current accounts at the Gulshan branches of AB Bank, Dutch Bangla Bank, NRB Commercial Bank, Islami Bank, and BRAC Bank, and in his wife Sabrina Ahmed’s account at Dutch Bangla Bank, according to the verdict. These deposits exceeded his known sources of income.

    Their bank accounts were also involved in a disproportionately large number of transactions. While opening most of these accounts, Firoz cited the source of the funds as his wages, but the type and amount of transactions were not in line with his salary and allowances.

    The court ruled against them because they failed to produce a satisfactory explanation or evidence for the source of the money, the verdict said.

    ACC Assistant Director Syed Ataul Kabir filed a case over graft and bribery against the couple on Oct 3, 2017. They were indicted in 2019 after law enforcers submitted their investigation report.

    RELATED STORIES
    Victims of Holey Artisan attack remembered
    Victims of Holey Artisan attack remembered
    As many as 22 people, including 17 foreign diners, were killed in the 2016 militant attack at Holey Artisan Bakery, a trendy eatery in Dhaka’s Gulshan. Two police officers were also killed in grenade ...
    Khaleda Zia returns home after five days in hospital
    Khaleda returns home after 5 days in hospital
    The BNP chief will continue receiving treatment at home, says her physician Prof AZM Zahid Hossain
    Man held after bodies of wife, daughter are found in a Dhaka hospital
    Woman, daughter found dead in Dhaka
    Police have detained a man over his alleged involvement in the murder of the woman and her daughter in Merul Badda
    Daughter of Shahriar Kabir found dead in Dhaka home
    Daughter of Shahriar Kabir found dead
    Police say she died by suicide and have handed the body back to the family

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan