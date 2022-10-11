Taps run dry in Dhaka as recurring power cuts cripple water supply

For large parts of the day, life in much of Dhaka is punctuated by a string of power outages leaving residents faced with unrelenting heat and other hardships in the lurch.

To make matters worse, the revival of the dreaded load-shedding regime, borne out of an escalating energy crisis globally, has had a crippling effect on the water supply to large swathes of the city, hampering daily chores such as cooking, cleaning and bathing

Many pumps operated by the Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority, or WASA, and those in the residential and commercial buildings are rendered inoperative during the hour-long power cuts that now occur up to six times a day.

All of WASA's pumps are meant to run 24 hours a day, provided the power supply is uninterrupted.

Even if there is water in the supply line, without electricity, it cannot be pumped up to the rooftop tanks. In some buildings, the owners also use pumps to draw water from the lines.

Frustrations have been running high over the situation across the city. On Sunday, aggrieved residents of Mohakhali took to the streets in protest against a worsening water crisis in their neighbourhood.