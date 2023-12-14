Nilphamari locals foil attempt to tamper with rail lines

Aminul Islam Ripon, the chairman of Boragari Union Parishad, told reporters, "At night, the locals heard the sound of fishplates being removed near the railway tracks. They saw a group of criminals uprooting the plates from the rail line."

"They tried to catch the criminals, but they got away," he added.

Shakhawat Hossain Babu, the chairman of Jorabari Union Parishad, said if the train had derailed, it could have resulted in significant casualties.

According to Nazmul Alam, the police and railway intelligence department are investigating the matter to identify the criminals.

The Simanta Express train left the Domar station one and a half hours after the incident. However, the Barendra Express from Rajshahi was delayed at the station for some time.

Railway officials told reporters, "Currently, train service is resuming as normal."